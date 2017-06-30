Laughing Squid

The Creature Garden, An iOS App for Kids That Lets Them Create Custom Worlds and Creatures

The Creature Garden is an an iOS app for kids, created by Tinybop, that allows the kiddos to use their creative minds to make wonderful custom worlds and fantastical creatures. The Creature Garden is currently available in the iTunes Store.

Create wonderful, incredible, fantastical creatures. Give them hooves and horns, wings and beaks, or paws and claws. Play with your creatures in a wild garden of your own creation. Cross two creatures to see what new breeds you can make. Create, experiment, and play!

image via Tinybop


