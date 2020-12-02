Young Woman Searches For the Lucky Coins She Left on a Train in a Beautiful Felt Stop-Motion Animation

“The Coin” is a beautiful, award-winning felt stop-motion animation by Siqi Song that tells the story of a young Chinese girl who grows up collecting the lucky coins inside dumplings that her mother makes for every Chinese New Year. When the girl is finally old enough to leave home, she takes her suitcase and bottle of coins and departs on a train. As she embarks on her new life, she realizes that she left the coins behind somewhere and must find them no matter how much time it takes.

On Chinese New Year, finding the coin hidden in a dumpling (Jiaozi) brings good luck. A girl loses a jar on her journey to a new country, which contains the lucky coins she has been collecting growing up. Her new life begins with a search for the coin.

via The Awesomer