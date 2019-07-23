The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Celebrates ‘Friends’ 25th Anniversary With ‘Central Perk’ Coffee, Tea and Drinks

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1990s sitcom Friends, the coffee chain The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has collaborated with Warner Brothers to create a limited-edition line of “Central Perk” coffees, teas and mugs in tribute to the iconic café that served as a second home to the characters.

The chain has also developed a line of espresso and tea drinks capturing the distinct personality of each character, which is available in-store July 31 through August 27, 2019.

The Joey (Mango Cold Brew Tea) – The sweet, juicy flavor of mango pairs with a fruity cold brew tea for an enticing and seductive treat that is sure to turn heads just like Joey Tribbiani’s and ask, “How you doin’?”

The Monica (Midnight Mocha Cold Brew) – Cold brew perfection is here. Rich, dark chocolate syrup combined with our bold, 20-hour steeped cold brew creates precisely balanced flavors of coffee and chocolate for perfectionists like Monica Geller.

The Rachel (Matcha Latte) – Indulge yourself like Rachel Green, with the lightly sweetened blend of ceremonial grade matcha with our silky vanilla powder and milk. Perfect for the trendsetters and matcha enthusiasts alike.

The Ross (Classic Flat White) – No awkwardness here, this beverage is sophisticated and sleek, just how Ross Geller wants to be. Freshly pulled espresso shots finished with lightly aerated milk, makes for a sweet, velvety refreshment. Get ready to be taken seriously.

The Chandler (Caramel Coconut Latte) – It won’t be hard to commit to this drink. A blend of creamy coconut and toasted caramel infused with our extroverted espresso that not even Chandler Bing can say no to.

The Phoebe (Cookies and Cream Ice Blended) – The combination of sweet, creamy vanilla, a splash of espresso and chocolate cookie pieces that’s guaranteed to put a pep in your step and have you singing just like Phoebe Buffay.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also offering a Friends special on National Friendship Day – August 4, 2019.

