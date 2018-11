In a comforting animation, the consistently insightful and thoughtful School of Life gently addresses the idea of feeling comfortable dining alone in public without worrying about what other diners think of a person dining alone.

It’s in the nature of the anxiety around eating alone that we feel we are the only ones to suffer from it…Those of us who are timid in this field are neither alone, nor wretched nor pitiable: we are just taking time to contemplate things from the outside for a while…