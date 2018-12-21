An Animated Heart in a Sailor’s Cap Takes a Guided Tour Around the Aching Body of a Hungover Man

In the wonderfully surreal animated short entitled “The Brave Heart or (“The day we enabled the sleepwalking protocol”)” by Luca Schenato and Sinem Vardarli , an animated heart in a sailor’s cap takes a guided tour around the aching body of a very hungover man. Unhappy with what’s going on, the heart begins to explore what went wrong and how it can be fixed.

via Vimeo Staff Picks