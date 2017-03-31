Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Book of Henry, A Quirky Thriller Film About a Young Boy Who Uncovers a Dark Secret

by at on

Focus Features has released a trailer for The Book of Henry, an upcoming quirky thriller film directed by Colin Trevorrow. The trailer follows 11-year-old boy Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) who uncovers a dark secret about his neighbor. The Book of Henry is scheduled to be released on June 16th, 2017.

In a small suburban town, a precocious 11-year-old boy, Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher), and his younger brother, Peter (Jacob Tremblay), are being raised by their single mother, Susan (Naomi Watts), a waitress. Henry has a crush on their neighbor Christina (Maddie Ziegler), the stepdaughter of the Police Commissioner (Dean Norris). To protect Christina from harm at the hands of her stepfather, Henry comes up with a plan to rescue her that he writes down in a book. Henry’s mother discovers the book and decides that she and Peter will put Henry’s scheme into motion.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.