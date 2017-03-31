The Book of Henry, A Quirky Thriller Film About a Young Boy Who Uncovers a Dark Secret

Focus Features has released a trailer for The Book of Henry, an upcoming quirky thriller film directed by Colin Trevorrow. The trailer follows 11-year-old boy Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) who uncovers a dark secret about his neighbor. The Book of Henry is scheduled to be released on June 16th, 2017.

In a small suburban town, a precocious 11-year-old boy, Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher), and his younger brother, Peter (Jacob Tremblay), are being raised by their single mother, Susan (Naomi Watts), a waitress. Henry has a crush on their neighbor Christina (Maddie Ziegler), the stepdaughter of the Police Commissioner (Dean Norris). To protect Christina from harm at the hands of her stepfather, Henry comes up with a plan to rescue her that he writes down in a book. Henry’s mother discovers the book and decides that she and Peter will put Henry’s scheme into motion.