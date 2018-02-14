The Bolt Part 2, Doctor Popular’s High Performance Redesign of a Classic Yo-Yo for Modern Play

Next month marks my 20th anniversary in the world of yo-yoing, so I thought it was time to bring back the Bolt yo-yo… one of my favorite signature yo-yos I’ve ever made. The Bolt Part 2 is a ball-bearing yo-yo made from machined delrin with aluminum hubs and an area for horizontal finger spins. …I’d been playing with the prototypes for months, but just couldn’t figure out how to make a Kickstarter video for it. Every time I’d try to describe, I just couldn’t convey how excited I was about this yo-yo. Finally I got the idea to write a “pitch song” instead.

