The Bolt Part 2, Doctor Popular’s High Performance Redesign of a Classic Yo-Yo for Modern Play

by at on

Doctor Popular, artist, musician, performer and good friend of Laughing Squid is celebrating his twentieth year of yo-yoing with a beautiful redesign of The Bolt, one of his favorite yo-yos. The Bolt (Part 2) was designed in collaboration with yo-yo champion and designer Hadrien Bennaceur and takes the best of the original design and updated it for modern play. Doc Pop is currently raising funds for their yo-yo on Kickstarter to help with production costs and even wrote a “pitch song” for the video.

Next month marks my 20th anniversary in the world of yo-yoing, so I thought it was time to bring back the Bolt yo-yo… one of my favorite signature yo-yos I’ve ever made. The Bolt Part 2 is a ball-bearing yo-yo made from machined delrin with aluminum hubs and an area for horizontal finger spins. …I’d been playing with the prototypes for months, but just couldn’t figure out how to make a Kickstarter video for it. Every time I’d try to describe, I just couldn’t convey how excited I was about this yo-yo. Finally I got the idea to write a “pitch song” instead.

DocPop Bolt 2

