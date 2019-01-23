MIB: Men In Blues, An Original Film Made From a Mashup of ‘The Blues Brothers’ With ‘Men in Black’

French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu who’s known for creating brilliant mashups with clever wordplay titles, has combined The Blues Brothers with Men in Black and other science fiction films to create an original plot for his short film “MIB: Men In Blues”.

The Blues Brothers are back… as Men In Black!

Agent J of the MIB is in prison. He swindled Aliens while on the job.

Today he is released for a new mission.

The Aliens are waiting for him!…

Films used:

– THE BLUES BROTHERS

– BLUES BROTHERS 2000

– MEN IN BLACK I, II, III

– THE THING (1982)

– PREDATOR 1, 2

– CRITTERS 1, 2

– ALIENS

– OBLIVION

– SKYLINE 1, 2

– MARS ATTACKS!

– WITHOUT WARNING

– THE RETURN OF THE JEDI

– GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

– E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL

– CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND