Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

MIB: Men In Blues, An Original Film Made From a Mashup of ‘The Blues Brothers’ With ‘Men in Black’

by at on

French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu who’s known for creating brilliant mashups with clever wordplay titles, has combined The Blues Brothers with Men in Black and other science fiction films to create an original plot for his short film “MIB: Men In Blues”.

The Blues Brothers are back… as Men In Black!
Agent J of the MIB is in prison. He swindled Aliens while on the job.
Today he is released for a new mission.
The Aliens are waiting for him!…
Films used:
– THE BLUES BROTHERS
– BLUES BROTHERS 2000
– MEN IN BLACK I, II, III
– THE THING (1982)
– PREDATOR 1, 2
– CRITTERS 1, 2
– ALIENS
– OBLIVION
– SKYLINE 1, 2
– MARS ATTACKS!
– WITHOUT WARNING
– THE RETURN OF THE JEDI
– GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
– E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL
– CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP