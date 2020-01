Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Jake Fried has captured the endless array of possibilities within the imagination in the mesmerizing animation “The Blank Page”. Like his previous works, Fried used ink, Wite-Out correction fluid and collage techniques to create this hypnotic short film.

One drawing reworked and scanned frame by frame. Ink and white-out on paper, sound design by the artist.

The film was also featured on the Adult Swim series Off The Air: PATTERNS in December 2019.