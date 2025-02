A Mesmerizing Documentary About Four Women Finding Peace in Birdwatching

“The Birdwatchers” by filmmaker Thomas Winward is a mesmerizing, award-winning documentary about four different women who find individual peaceful moments by watching the natural movements of the wildlife at the Walthamstow Wetlands in London.

What does it mean to be a birdwatcher? Why is access to nature important? What makes someone get up at 3 a.m. to go birdwatching in the pouring rain?

via Nag on the Lake