How Meticulous Editing Made ‘The Bear’ So Emotionally Compelling

Video essayist Thomas Flight spoke with Joanna Naugle and Adam Epstein, both of whom worked on the sublime FX series The Bear, to discuss how the meticulous editing made the series so emotionally compelling.

“The Bear” showcases what’s possible when everyone from the writers to the directors to the editors themselves really understand the motivation and emotions behind the story and it’s characters- and how editing can bring those characters and their experiences to life.