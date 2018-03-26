Laughing Squid

A Beautiful Metallic Screen Print That Incorporates Songs About Weather Inside a Golden Barometer

Barometer of Popular Music

The Dorothy Collective has released “The Barometer of Popular Music – Open Edition“, a beautiful metallic screen print that incorporates 300 song titles that reference weather any way, shape or form inside a golden barometer. The print is available for purchase through the Dorothy Collective site.

A NEW screen print combining two of the studio’s favourite pastimes – talking about the weather (we are British after all) with our love of music. The Barometer of Popular Music features the titles of 300 classic songs that are as obsessed by the sun, rain, wind and snow as we Brits are.

The Heat is On

Have You Ever Seen the Rain

High and Dry

Heat Wave

