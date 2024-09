An Expressive Song Made Up of Artists Singing ‘Baby’

Prolific video editor Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It compiled an expressive song that features various musicians singing the word “Baby”. Like his previous “Yeah” song and “Hey” song, Ballard had each version of the word play successively after another. He also included a couple of other words that play off of each other at the end.

I made a song entirely from artists singing “baby”