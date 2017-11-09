The Animation Dome, A Zoetrope That Can Create 2D and 3D Animations Using Drawings and Toys

Lincoln, California inventor Les Cookson and artist Ken Higginson are working together to create The Animation Dome, a spectacular zeotrope that will be able to create 2D and 3D animations from drawings, claymations, and toys. They are raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production costs.
The Animation Dome is a creative new toy that enables kids from 6 to 106 to create and watch limitless 2D and 3D animations. Inspired by the classic zoetrope, the Animation Dome brings together history, fun, creativity and play in one magical toy that will mesmerize the whole family!
images via The Animation Dome
