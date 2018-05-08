Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet Come to Fortnite in an Amazing Avengers: Infinity War Mashup Event

Epic Games and Marvel joined forces to bring an amazing Avengers: Infinity War mashup event to the Fortnite world. Solo battle royal players can fight to retrieve the Infinity Gauntlet, after it drops from the sky in a meteor. Whoever manages to wield the gantlet will transform into Thanos, the villain of Infinity War, and have the ability to wreak havoc on the remaining players. The last hero (or villain) standing wins the match. If someone manages to take out Thanos, the gauntlet will drop to the ground for another players to pick up.

The limited time event began on May 8th, 2018. Here’s how it works:

Take down Thanos, equip the Gauntlet, and claim Victory! Thanos Details: – Ability 1: A mighty punch that knocks enemies back and destroys structures.

– Ability 2: Thanos flies towards the ground, hitting an area for knockback and damage.

– Ability 3: Harness the energy of the Power stone to fire a blast that deals damage over time.

– Ability 4: A super-jump that can vault Thanos over all but the largest obstructions.

– Thanos has both shields and health. When he eliminates another player, his shields regenerate. His health never regenerates.

– Thanos doesn’t take fall damage.

– Thanos does not build, use weapons or things like launch pads. He has no need for such petty human devices.