Professional Chefs Share Helpful Tips For Making Five Traditional Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Frank Proto, a professional chef and culinary instructor who works with Epicurious, shared helpful tips for making five traditional Thanksgiving side dishes, including mashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and stuffing.

Throughout each section of the video, Proto affably explained the ingredients he uses, how to best use the available tools, and offered several pointers on preparing each recipe. Chef Adrienne Cheatham jumps in at the end to share her wonderful recipe for biscuits and gravy.

We revisit the dishes that define the season, from perfectly fluffy potatoes to rich, savory gravy. Whether you’re hosting for the first time or perfecting your annual spread, these recipes will help you master the essentials of a classic Thanksgiving meal.