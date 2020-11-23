Beautiful Thanksgiving Themed Homemade Pies

Helen Nugent, a self-taught baker, has created several beautiful homemade pies that fully embrace the season of Thanksgiving. Included in her holiday collection are pie toppers that look like turkeys, a braided pumpkin, a cornucopia of plenty, and an autumn-themed “Starry Night” savory interpretation.

Sending some colour your way this morning with a hypnotic vegetable tart that whispers in your ear, “You are getting very hungry”. Van Gogh’s Starry Nights served as inspiration for this savory, swirly tart, featuring a peppery crust, creamy sour cream and pesto base, and heirloom carrots, zucchini, and squash wound tightly into spirals and baked to sweet, carmelized perfection.

Many of these recipes can be found in Nugent’s book Pie Style: Stunning Designs and Flavorful Fillings You Can Make at Home.