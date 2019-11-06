Laughing Squid

Clever Thanksgiving Dinner Nutrition Label T-Shirts

Thanksgiving Dinner Nutrition Tshirts

Pennsylvania textile artist Boots has created a really fun and clever line of coordinating t-shirts that featuring nutrition labels for the typical items of a Thanksgiving (or Christmas) dinner. This includes the requisite turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and string beans amongst many other goodies.

These fun matching food shirts are great for Thanksgiving or Christmas. They come in sizes from baby to adult, so they’re perfect for both family and friends. Toddler sand baby sizes have limited color availability. Check the bottom of this listing description to see the color substitutions that we use.

These shirts are available for purchase through the BootsTees Etsy store or through her website.

Mashed Potatos Nutrition Tshirt

Sweet Potatoes Nutrition Tshirt

Thanksgiving Nutrition TShirt Designs

Turkey Nutrition TShirt

via The Green Head

