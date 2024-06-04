Dani Clode Tests Out Her Innovative ‘Third Thumb’ With Members of the Public

Augmentation designer Dani Clode and the team at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit at the University of Cambridge tested out her innovative Third Thumb with members of the public who were attending the 2022 Royal Society Summer Exhibition and included a wide variety of ages and demographics.

Over the course of five days, the team tested 596 participants, ranging in age from three to 96 years old and from a wide range of demographic backgrounds. Of these, only four were unable to use the Third Thumb, either because it did not fit their hand securely, or because they were unable to control it with their feet (the pressure sensors developed specifically for the exhibition were not suitable for very lightweight children).

Professor Tamar Makin of MRC explained how how this type of technology is a large part of future accessibility and the importance of making every swath of society aware of such innovations.

Technology is changing our very definition of what it means to be human, with machines increasingly becoming a part of our everyday lives, and even our minds and bodies. These technologies open up exciting new opportunities that can benefit society, but it’s vital that we consider how they can help all people equally, especially marginalised communities who are often excluded from innovation research and development.

Dani Clode Explains the Third Thumb

Dani Clode explained how she came up with the idea of a 3D printed thumb that easily attaches to the hand and is controlled by the feet.

