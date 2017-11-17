Elon Musk Unveils the New Tesla Electric Semi-Truck and Second-Generation Roadster Sport Car

Last night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company’s shocking new electric semi-truck and made a surprise announcement for the second-generation of their Roadster sports car , which Musk said will be “the fastest production car” made. The aerodynamic 80,000-pound (with trailer) semi is capable of a range of 500 miles and going from 0 to 60 MPH in 20 seconds, approximately 40 seconds faster than a diesel truck. The roadster is capable of going from 0 to 60 MPH in 1.9 seconds, reach speeds of up to 250 MPH, and rock a range of 620 miles. The Verge released a great nine-minute recap of the Tesla unveil event.

