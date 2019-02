Tesla Motors has introduced the very thoughtful “Dog Mode” for their vehicles. This wonderful dashboard feature not only regulates the temperature inside the car when the engine isn’t running but also proclaims via a large LED screen that the dogs within the vehicle are safe.

Introducing Dog Mode: set a cabin temperature to keep your dog comfortable while letting passersby know they don't need to worry pic.twitter.com/xFU6MGZT53 — Tesla (@Tesla) February 14, 2019