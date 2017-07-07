Tertill, A Solar Powered Roomba-Like Robot That Automatically Removes Weeds From Gardens

The Tertill by Franklin Robotics is a very clever, solar powered and weatherproof robot that removes weeds without the use of chemicals. Designed by Joe Jones, the inventor of the Roomba robot, the similarly shaped Tertill runs automatically and combs the entire garden automatically provided the sun has provided enough power. Its height sensor helps the robot to successfully avoid larger plants and those protected by a collar or cage. Franklin Robotics is raising funds via Kickstarter through July 12, 2017, in order to bring the Tertill to market.

Tertill uses four-wheel-drive. This helps Tertill move through soft soil, sand, and mulch, and also helps Tertill climb slopes. Its distinctive diagonal wheels make Tertill more stable on slopes and help it get past certain terrain challenges. Tertill relies on several sensors and clever programming to keep out of trouble. To detect objects like the garden fence and big plants, Tertill uses sensors similar to those found in many smart phones—the lightest touch is all it takes. To detect steep slopes, Tertill uses the same sort of sensor that tells your cell phone which way is up. Tertill can also sense if a motor stops turning—perhaps jammed by a rock—so it can protect itself from damage