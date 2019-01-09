Terence McKenna’s Remarkable 1998 Talk About Time Acceleration Told Through Whiteboard Animation

A brilliantly illustrated episode of After Skool features a talk given by author, botanist and psychedelic drug advocate Terence McKenna in 1998, during which he spoke about the acceleration of time. McKenna had formulated his own sense of time through fractals and the I Ching, topics included in his remarkable speech. Towards the end of the speech, the animation moves away from the whiteboard, with topically evocative images created by Lubomir Arsov.

McKenna formulated a concept about the nature of time based on fractal patterns he claimed to have discovered in the I Ching, which he called novelty theory, proposing this predicted a transition of consciousness in the year 2012. His promotion of novelty theory and its connection to the Maya calendar is credited as one of the factors leading to the widespread beliefs about 2012 eschatology.