Tenacious D Performs a Flawless Cover of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’ for Sirius XM

While appearing on SiriusXM Octane, the incomparable Tenacious D performed a straight and absolutely flawless acoustic cover of the iconic Chris Isaak song “Wicked Game”. While they only played a short version of the song, their incredible talent shined through.

Tenacious D performs “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak live for SiriusXM. Tenacious D ever misses. the talent: 10/10. the fit: 1000/10. get a load of this goosebump-inducing, flawless cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”.

The pair also played tribute to The Beatles during the same show.

The pair also paid simultaneous tribute to The Who and Howard Stern with a sublime cover of “Pinball Wizard” in October 2022.