10 Year Old Autistic Boy Performs Amazingly Accurate Bird Calls During School Talent Show

This is Samuel's bird call performance at his schools talent show. He loved every minute of this #autism #birder

A ten year old boy named Samuel Henderson completely wowed the audience at his Oklahoma City school talent show when he performed incredibly accurate bird calls, using plush animals to visually describe the specific call he was making at the time.

At first the audience was a bit confused, became more and more impressed as Samuel went on. For Samuel, who is autistic, it was an amazing opportunity for him to share his love of birds with his school.

I’ve always wanted to share my bird calls with the world…I pretended it was the whole world watching.

It turns out that his wish came true as his performance went viral. Samuel’s mother Lori spoke about her son’s sudden fame with Audubon Magazine.

We are beyond overwhelmed by the response—so many comments and praise from birders and non-birders alike…He has been recognized around our town from TikTok when out and about, and has had multiple voice actors and other celebrities comment on his talent.”

He says "All i want to do is share my bird sounds with the world"

Requested bird calls with Samuel

Samuel continues his wish to share his bird calls with the world and submitted this video to Amercica's Got Talent hoping to make it to the auditions on stage

