Steve Buscemi Stars As an Evil Overlord Whose Plans to Conquer Australia Are Thwarted by Telstra
The great Steve Buscemi stars as an evil overlord who commands his crew to conquer Australia through a massive cyber attack in a very clever ad for the Australian telecommunications provider Telstra. Sadly, the leader’s “Scamageddon” plans are thwarted, making him very angry.
Overlord: The peoples of Oostralia will soon know the full genius of our evil power. Unleash the Scamageddon! What’s the friggin’ issue now, Craig?
Craig: Your Highness, it appears our million scams have been scammed.
Overlord: OK, what was the one rule I said we had to remember. Don’t target a mighty network!