An Innovative Musical Instrument Made Using a Classic Rotary Telephone and a Drum Rhythm Machine

ELECTRONICOS FANTASTICOS! the creative band known for their highly inventive musical devices, built a rather innovative instrument using the distinctive ring from the bell of a classic rotary telephone, a drum repeater rhythm machine, and a KORG synthesizer. This “Telephone Rhythm Machine” was played by Tsugumasa Yutani of Kyoto Orchest-Lab.

Here comes the Telephone Rhythm Machine