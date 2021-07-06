How Small English Towns Are Turning Their Iconic Red Telephone Boxes Into Public Heart Defibrillators

With the need for public payphones growing lower by day, fact-finder Tom Scott (previously) traveled to a small town in England to learn the “shocking” news that their iconic red telephone boxes were instead going to house life-saving heart defibrillators. The defibrillators, which are provided and maintained by Community Heartbeat, include instructions for those who don’t know how to use the devices.

Automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, help save lives: but they need to be in an obvious, easy-to-access, public place that’s protected from the elements. Conveniently, it turns out there’s a disused red telephone box sitting in the middle of a lot of British villages…

Scott also went to the local ambulance service to demonstrate how to use a defibrillator.