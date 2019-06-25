12 Year Old Girl Invents an Adorable Teddy Bear That Hides IV Bags Making Infusions Less Scary to Children

Ella Casano, a 12 year old girl who has been receiving intravenous (IV) infusions for ITP since the age of seven, came up with the really brilliant idea that would make the experience less scary for other kids, the Medi Teddy. This clever invention is an adorable teddy bear that offers a friendly face to a child while hiding an IV bag in a mesh pouch in the bear’s back. Ella based the Medi Teddy on her own experience.

When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole. As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy.

The Medi Teddy presents no interference to the medical aspect of the infusion and can even help to relax a frightened or nervous child going through a procedure.

Medi Teddy is a stuffed animal pouch that covers and conceals an IV bag. The back of the pouch is mesh, allowing for a doctor or nurse to see through and check on the fluid or medication a child is receiving. From the front, the child sees a friendly face and not the medication, blood product, or IV fluid being infused.

via Neatorama