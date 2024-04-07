Compassionate Man Teaches Baby Quail to Drink Water

I always laugh when I ask if they want water, cause I know they just wanna snuggle in my hand for warmth. I swear they do in fact drink. This little one hatched two days earlier than the rest of his siblings! He won't necessarily need water for another 2-3 days, but I just like to try and teach them how to drink in the meantime

Bernard Henry of Fathen Farms very patiently taught a baby button quail how to drink by tapping his finger into a bottle cap filled with water. This little bird hatched before the others, so he couldn’t learn from the others. It was a bit challenging because the shaky little quail preferred cuddling over hydration.

Usually chicks learn to drink/eat from other chicks, but this little guy hatched a bit earlier than the rest of his siblings, so it’s my job to teach him in the meantime.

Henry takes care of all sorts of birds, giving them the attention and love they need after they hatch, especially if the mother isn’t there.

Little Freckles is one such bird who needs a little extra care.

My little Freckles is half the size of the rest of his siblings for some reason. Usually these small ones have a hard time standing up, so Freckles and I have been practicing using our leg muscles on different kinds of surfaces to strengthen them back up