Teaching an Anxious Dog to Focus While on Walks

In a touching clip from the National Geographic Wild series Dog Impossible, host Matt Beisner teaches a very anxious and excitable white dog named Ghost how to walk calmly and without distractions. As it turns out, Ghost just needed to walk at a quicker pace in order to keep her focused and in control at all times.

Ghost, a white German Shepard, has become so dependent on her owner that she has been unable to calm down on her own, and is often high energy. Matt helps Ghost owner with some walking practices to keep Ghost focused and uninterested in other people or dogs while on walks.