Compassionate Teacher Adopts Deaf Puppies Who He Trains to Become Caring Therapy Dogs

In 2017, compassionate public school music teacher Chris Hannah adopted a deaf pit bull puppy, whom he named Cole. Hannah knew that Cole was the dog for him, as his nephew was also deaf, and doing so really changed both of their lives.

The man asked me why I would want to adopt the broken dog. I was ready to adopt my first rescue dog and it just so happened that the puppy was born deaf. He is so adorable. I immediately thought of my nephew who was also born deaf and it really sparked a fire within me. It really changed my entire life’s mindset.

Hannah taught Cole sign language and got Cole certified to be a therapy dog to work particularly with children and adults with disabilities.

I realized that Cole had a very very special way with children and a very special way with humans in general and I knew that I wanted to pursue therapy dog training for him I wanted to change the way people think about differences.

Not long after, Hannah adopted two other dogs, CeCe and Alice, both of whom are also deaf. Alice was also born with a cleft palate. They also became therapy dogs, working in elementary schools and with military veterans, spreading the message that being different is a superpower. The dogs love their roles and often take turns going to school as only one can go at a time. Veteran visits allow all three of them to work together.

I can only take one dog per day to school but we have the weekly visits with the veterans and we are able to take the whole team because we have multiple handlers for the three of them. It’s pretty neat.

Hannah has since started a non-profit named after Cole that allows them to provide therapy services all over New Jersey and the nearby areas.

Team Cole Project, where Cole and Chris have presented school assemblies all over the Tri-State area. Their program helps students reflect on personal feelings of “brokenness” in a new and self-empowering way and leaves an impression of acceptance and compassion that youth can take with them for years to come…Cole quickly became a beloved companion among the residents of the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, who unanimously petitioned for him to be named their Official Mascot.

Hannah also explained the difference between therapy dogs and service dogs.

We are THERAPY Dogs, not Service Dogs. It is very important to know the difference. We are trained to love ANYONE and EVERYONE we meet, whether a school, a hospital, nursing facility, veterans home, etc. A service dog is meant for a single individual for a very specific task.