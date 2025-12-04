Jailed Santa Claus Learns to Give Tattoos to Repenting Criminals in a Dark Holiday Animation

Director Patrick Ward created a wonderfully dark holiday animation in which Santa Claus is arrested for breaking and entering after a bratty kid called the cops. While in jail, Santa is confronted by a fellow inmate who is angry that he’d received coal in the past and demands that Santa give him a tattoo. Word gets around the and Santa finds himself in the whole new business of inking inmates who promise to repent.

Santa goes to jail and gives the naughty kids tattoos for Christmas.

Tattoo Santa Animation

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



