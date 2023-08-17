Super Slow Motion Footage of Tattoo Needles Applying Ink to Transparent ‘Skin’

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys used a piece of ballistic gel as transparent “skin” to see how a tattoo machine works in super slow motion (up to 20,000 frames per second). The resulting footage of tattoo needles applying ink onto the skin is slightly disconcerting at best, particularly for those who suffer from trypanophobia (a fear of needles).

