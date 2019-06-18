How Taron Egerton Learned How to Embody the Distinct Style of Elton John for the Film ‘Rocketman’

Insider spoke with Michael L. Roberts, the vocal, piano and performance coach who prepared actor Taron Egerton for his role as Elton John in the film Rocketman. Roberts fondly recalled that Egerton had a wonderful voice, but didn’t know how to play the piano at all. Yet after training for just two hours a day for six weeks, Egerton readily embodied the distinct, flamboyant style of the legendary musician, both vocally and physically.

From how to sing to how to play piano to how to move around on stage, there was a lot Egerton had to get right. We spoke with Michael L. Roberts, the movie’s pianist and vocal coach, about how he helped Egerton train for the role. Through weeks of rigorous training, Egerton was able to nail performances of such classic songs as “Rocket Man” and “Crocodile Rock.”

The two even recorded a single together. Here’s the official video for the Elton John song ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again!’ featuring Taron Egerton.