Fabulous TARDIS and Stormtrooper Themed Cat Furniture Made From Recycled Cardboard

Dr. Who Tardis Cardboard Cat House

Cacao Pets in Rousse, Bulgaria, has created a line of wonderful handmade cat furniture made to look like the Doctor Who TARDIS and a Star Wars Stormtrooper. Also available for purchase are such detailed thematic houses made to look like the Taj Majal, a castle tower, a military tank and a very meta cat head, just to name a few. The family of engineers was inspired to start creating these cat beds after getting a cat of their own.

We are a small family of engineers which likes to think extraordinary. Ten years ago we got ourselves a cat – Shusha. Ever since, she has been a member of our family. Once while we were unpacking Shusha started playing in a cardboard box and thats when it came to us. Why not instead of throwing the cardboard, could we turn it into something much more useful. …The designs of the houses were thought in order to be liked not only by cats, but also by their owners. We have created beautiful designs that also match any kind of peoples interior.
The best part is that the houses are eco-friendly and are 100% recyclable which makes our work extremely green.

StarWars Imperial Stormtrooper Cardboard Cat House

Taj Mahal Cardboard Cat House

Cat Tower Cardboard Cat House

Tank Cardboard Cat House

Meow Cardboard House

A post shared by Cacao Pets (@cacaopets) on

via Home Crux, Nerd Approved

