Detroit Man Combines His Love of Reading and ‘Doctor Who’ to Create a Free TARDIS Library

Weary of gazing at at an abandoned lot on Vermont Street in the Woodbridge neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan, avid reader and Doctor Who fan Dan Zemke decided that a free sharing library in the shape of life-sized TARDIS would be the perfect way to fill the empty space. Zemke built this wonderful library with the help of his dad for any/everyone to enjoy.

TARDIS (Totally Awesome Reading Dispensary In Society) is a free library in the neighborhood of Woodbridge in Detroit. Anyone is welcome to come take a book and/or leave one. Message us if you would like to make a book donation or have any ideas you have!