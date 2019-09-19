Fish and Flowers Swim Endlessly in a Mesmerizing Animated Music Video for the Song ‘Tape’ by Canigou

The very talented animator Hideki Inaba, aka kanahebi, has created a truly gorgeous, flowing music video for the song “Tape” by the Swedish band Canigou. The video features animated fish and flowers swimming around endlessly, weaving a mysterious world of mesmerizing quietude.

The band was very happy with the video per their Facebook post.

Behold the magical new music video for our song Tape! The video is created by the amazing Hideki Inaba kanahebi. We are so incredibly happy with it, and are truly honored to have Hideki’s creative vision and skills gracing our music.

via Vimeo Staff Picks