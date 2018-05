Stu Maschwitz of Red Giant has created Tank, a short film inspired by video games from the 1980s that use wireframe vector graphics, just like Battlezone. The short follows a team of pilots who try to save their world from a weapon of mass destruction.

Putting aside current 3D modeling techniques, Stu looked to the past and built the world of Tank entirely in Adobe After Effects, using math, code, and hundreds of hours of painstaking animation work.