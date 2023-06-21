The Tallest Skyscrapers Under Construction in 2023

Fred Mills of The B1M takes a look at the tallest skyscrapers that have broken ground and are currently under construction around the world in 2023.

From desert supertalls and jaw-dropping infinity pools to epic sky bridges, these are some of the tallest skyscrapers under construction in 2023. …All around the world the incredible construction industry is continuing to push the boundaries of engineering, and it seems there are clearly no limits to the heights we can achieve.





Included in this list are the Ciel Tower in Dubai (to be completed in 2024), 270 Park Avenue in New York City (to be completed in 2025), The Iconic Tower in Cairo, Egypt (to be completed in 2023), Oceania in Melbourne, Australia (to be completed in 2023), and Greenland Jinmao International Financial Center in Nanjing, China (to be completed in 2025).