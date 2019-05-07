Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Tallest Concert Grand Piano in the World

by at on

Great Big Story visited with master piano builder David Klavins at his studio in Vác, Hungary. Klavins, who has worked as a technician, concert tuner and musician, creates custom pianos at different heights for different tones, timbre, and acoustic characteristics.

David Klavins is a pianist who, for years, could not find pianos that made the sounds he imagined in his head. So he began building pianos to his own specifications in a workshop in Vác, Hungary, and they are truly unique creations. To wit: Klavins’ vertical concert grand stands over 15-feet tall, and he actually has to climb a ladder to play it…

Amongst his inventive pianos is the Model 370, one of Klavin’s first vertical piano designs from 1987, the Una Corda, a 64-key stainless steel piano with an open design and one string per key, and the Model 450i, the grandest and tallest of Klavins’ creations and the world.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved