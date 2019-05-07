The Tallest Concert Grand Piano in the World

Great Big Story visited with master piano builder David Klavins at his studio in Vác, Hungary. Klavins, who has worked as a technician, concert tuner and musician, creates custom pianos at different heights for different tones, timbre, and acoustic characteristics.

David Klavins is a pianist who, for years, could not find pianos that made the sounds he imagined in his head. So he began building pianos to his own specifications in a workshop in Vác, Hungary, and they are truly unique creations. To wit: Klavins’ vertical concert grand stands over 15-feet tall, and he actually has to climb a ladder to play it…

Amongst his inventive pianos is the Model 370, one of Klavin’s first vertical piano designs from 1987, the Una Corda, a 64-key stainless steel piano with an open design and one string per key, and the Model 450i, the grandest and tallest of Klavins’ creations and the world.