New York City Subway Operator Holds the Doors While a Small Forest of Tall Plants Are Loaded Onto the Train

New York City is the kind of place where anything can happen at any time and now we actually have the technology to prove the event actually occurred. Earlier this year in March, a man carrying an enormous construction beam was helped onto and off the subway by fellow riders who just wanted to give the poor guy a hand.

More recently, two men at the 28th Street station was loading a number of tropical plants onto the train one by one. While fellow passengers didn’t offer assistance, the train operator was kind enough to not shut the doors while the man was in the middle of his task. Once completed, the “stand clear of closing doors” announcement came on and riders were given a prettier environment than they usually get. e_munson captured this three-minute incident as it was taking place, while commenting on the state of the MTA.

Dan Rollman thought that this was an Improv Everywhere prank because they’ve been known to pull a trick or two on the streets of New York City and their office isn’t too far away.





