New York City Subway Riders Help a Man Carry a Giant Construction Beam Onto the Subway Train

NYC is different man pic.twitter.com/diE9KVpvRo — Zad (@ECM_LP) March 15, 2019

New York is often portrayed as a cold, hard city yet those who really know the city, know that its people are amongst the nicest, most helpful in the world. This sentiment was readily apparent when a man carrying a very large, very long construction beam needed assistance getting onto the subway. When it became clear that he was struggling under the weight of his load, other riders came to his assistance. People grabbed the ends of the beam and held doors, while others helped navigate the man through the gates and onto the train.

The amazing thing is that this assistance happened twice as the man needed to transfer to another line.