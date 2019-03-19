Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

New York City Subway Riders Help a Man Carry a Giant Construction Beam Onto the Subway Train

by at on

New York is often portrayed as a cold, hard city yet those who really know the city, know that its people are amongst the nicest, most helpful in the world. This sentiment was readily apparent when a man carrying a very large, very long construction beam needed assistance getting onto the subway. When it became clear that he was struggling under the weight of his load, other riders came to his assistance. People grabbed the ends of the beam and held doors, while others helped navigate the man through the gates and onto the train.

The amazing thing is that this assistance happened twice as the man needed to transfer to another line.

Somehow this gets better. He transferred trains with the beam…





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved