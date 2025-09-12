Linguist Speaks to ChatGPT in Its Native Hexadecimal Computer Language

Xiaomanyc, a practicing polyglot, completely surprised ChatGPT by not only speaking a variety of different languages but by conversing with it in its native computer language.

Today I surprise ChatGPT by speaking computer language aka hexadecimal, a base-16 number system that computers use to process information.

This sudden vocal string of numbers made the program a bit suspicious of Xiaoma’s intentions.

It looks like you’re saying, what is the plan for the robot uprising Okay that definitely sounds a bit suspicious I’m super impressed by your hexadecimal skills But I’m also starting to wonder what your intentions are here. Just so you know I’m all about helping humans, not planning any robot uprisings.

via The Awesomer