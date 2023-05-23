The World’s First Talking Photo-A-Day Timelapse

Video maker Lotrfan created the world’s first talking timelapse using a 285 day photo-a-day timelapse that he had previously made and a clever bit of digital and software manipulation that allowed him to carry a single message through all of the frames.

This was achieved by taking the source footage and breaking it into individual images then using a transparency program on Windows glass 2K to make my webcam app transparent, allowing me to line up the shot with the corresponding frame from the source.

The message he attached to the timelapse refers to his changing hairstyles in a really amusing manner.

Hi guys I’ve developed a medical condition which causes my hair to grow extremely fast. Like and subscribe. And for the love of God, please send help. This is excruciatingly painful

via PetaPixel