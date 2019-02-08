The Appropriately Weird History Behind the Iconic Talking Heads Song ‘Once In a Lifetime’

Laughing Squid

In 1980, Talking Heads along with producer Brian Eno, released the song “Once In a Lifetime” to moderate success. With the advent of MTV a year later, the song became wildly popular as a meditative poem to the American middle class. Music vlogger Polyphonic recounts the its appropriately weird history, noting that the whole series of misheard basslines, measure counts and unusual tempo is responsible for one of the most iconic songs of all time.




