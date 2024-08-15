How to Take Photos of Yourself Using Traffic Light Cameras in New York City

New York City tour guide Jeffrey Harnish explained how anyone can take photos of themselves using traffic light cameras located around the city with Traffic Cam Photobooth, a free web app developed by Brooklyn artist Morry Kolman. The photos are a great and free way to memorialize a date, time, and location.

You can take FREE NYC Traffic Light Pictures

NYC Free Traffic Light Camera Selfies

A Map of Available Traffic Cameras Around New York City

Available Traffic Light Camera Map
Traffic Camera Map via Morry Kolman

