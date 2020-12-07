An Incredible Holiday Home Light Show Featuring Christmas Trees in the Windows Singing ‘Take On Me’

Tom BetGeorge of Magical Light Shows decorated his house in Tracy, California with thousands of LED lights in order to put on his annual Christmas Light Show. One of the songs for 2020 is “Take on Me” by a-ha, which features a trio of Christmas trees singing lead. As with all his light shows, the money he raises goes to McHenry House, a local shelter for families.

I made this show as a free event for the community and as a fundraiser for the McHenry House, a local family shelter here in Tracy, California. It’s only 2 hours a night on weekends to minimize traffic in the neighborhood.