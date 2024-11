Musician Dressed Like Robert Smith Performs ‘Take On Me’ In the Distinctive Style of The Cure

Musician Joshua Woo dressed up as Robert Smith and performed the classic a-ha song “Take on Me” in the distinctive style of The Cure live on his Twitch stream.

I did a cosplay of Robert Smith on Twitch for my halloween stream! So of course we had to try and do a few songs in the style of The Cure!

Woo also covered “Don’t Stop Believin'” as The Cure, although without the costume.