Talented cake designer Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes (previously) in Austin, Texas challenged herself to make a sweet baked version of the very distinctive and popular Taco Bell beef taco. From the looks of it, she was quite successful.

Such an iconic fast food staple that I wanted to make a cake that captured the details of a real crunchy beef taco…

Here’s the original savory version for comparison.